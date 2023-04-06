Leonardo DiCaprio is rumoured to be dating UK TV presenter Maya Jama. The Hollywood actor – who split from actress Camila Morrone last summer – has been linked to the host of UK reality TV show Love Island after they were reportedly partying together in New York and London, and were pictured at the same event in Paris, France, last month.

A source told The Sun: “Maya and Leo are in regular contact and have been on a string of dates. “They have both recently come out of long-term relationships so neither of them is rushing into anything – they are having fun and seeing how it goes." The insider went on to add: “They live in different countries and Maya has had a long-distance relationship before and knows it’s tough, so they are taking things a day at a time.

“Leo has certainly been wooing her though, he loves spending time with her.” INTERESTED: Leonardo DiCaprio The publication reported that the pair were partying together in London in February on two consecutive nights during the weekend of the BAFTA Film Awards, and enjoyed more evenings out in New York in March. They were then pictured with pals as they left the Le Piaf club in Paris later that month.