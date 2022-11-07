Sneaking off from work for a midweek swim in the sea turned deadly for a few mense this year. Wednesday afternoon in July was the most likely time worldwide to be attacked by a shark this year. Compare that to the last two decades where most shark attacks happened in the mornings.

On average, 10 people are killed by sharks a year and in that same time, 150 people die from falling coconuts. These interesting statistics regarding shark attacks appear on the Florida museum’s interactive shark map, which pinpoints the global hot spots where this apex predator is known to attack and kill humans, reports the Saturday Star. First on the list is the US, then Australia, followed in third spot by South Africa with 258 attacks.

However, you are more likely to die in Africa from a shark attack than elsewhere. The only recorded shark attack on the site for this year in South Africa was fatal. This interactive map is based on data from the International Shark Attack File, which is considered to be the only scientifically verified database of all shark attacks in the world.