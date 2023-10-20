It’s all happening at the biggest “Pre-loved is re-loved Market” tomorrow [Saturday] at Athlone Civic Centre.

Now is your chance to clear out your closet and make some money at the same time.

This is an opportunity for you to bring all your good used clothes and shoes and accessories, branded or unbranded, washed and ironed, either on a rail or on hangers and in shoeboxes so they can be sold.

On sale will be kiddies clothes, baby clothes, men’s wear, women’s wear, socks, hoodies, hand bags, denims, rings, sunglasses, shoes, jewellery, hats and caps, scarves and loads more.

Come and shop until you drop as the event is open the whole day.