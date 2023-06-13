Shakira has reignited rumours she is dating Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton after the pair were spotted cosying up to each other for the second time in a week. The Waka Waka hitmaker, who split from her footballer ex Gerard Pique in June last year, attended the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona last Sunday, where the former world champion Lewis finished runner-up.

Later in the day they were seen going out for a dite together. And a few days later, Lewis was spotted picking the Colombian beauty up in a speedboat from her home in Miami, Florida. A source close to the duo told People they were “growing closer”.

“They’re spending time together and in the getting-to-know-you stage. It’s fun and flirty,” the source explained. HANG OUT: Lewis Hamilton and Shakira at a restaurant together Shakira, 46, meanwhile, recently offered a cryptic clue into where her mind and heart are at, as she told Mexican newspaper, Milenio: “I’m rediscovering the material I’m made of and also wanting to find that.” Seven-time F1 champion Lewis, 38, could have some competition on his hands, though, as it’s rumoured the songstress has become close with with Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

The friends were spotted at another Grand Prix race – this time close to Shakira’s home in Miami. Top Gun star Tom is said to be “extremely interested” in hooking up. However, a family friend of Shakira has played down chances of them dating. Ana Lourdes Martinez told Page Six: “When friends are in Miami, they get together. The press wants to create a romance, but she’s known Tom for a long time. She’s focused on her family.”