The legendary English jazz-funk band Shakatak is returning to Cape Town for one night only this month on September 30. The evergreen group, comprising Jill Saward (lead vocals), Bill Sharpe (keyboard), Keith Winter (guitar), George Anderson (bass) and Roger Odell (drums), says they are looking forward to meeting their fans again.

So put on your dancing skoene and head over to GrandWest’s Grand Arena for the show, which is also part of the group’s 40th anniversary world tour. Jazz lovers can expect to hear classic hits like Night Birds and Down on the Street, plus the band’s 12 entries in the “Guinness Book of British Hit Singles”. Sharpe told Independent Media: “As you get older, you look at life differently; we travelled a lot over the years, we enjoy playing outside of our home town as we don’t get to do it as often anymore.

"We live simple lives these days as we are much older now. We spend a lot of time in the garden. I love playing golf with my friends, it's an easy way to pass the time, I don't play much but I enjoy that and my gardening. I still practise on piano often." Sharpe remembers how they performed Night Birds in their younger days. "Night Birds always had that extra adrenalin with the audiences and ourselves when we performed it. The song has always been that much of a hit and we aim to uphold that same energy. Well it's not exactly the same anymore but the sound of music still serves its purpose with this song."

The band’s last visit was at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival 10 years ago, but have been to the Kaap a few times before. Sharpe claims the group’s best-ever show of their career was performed at the old Three Arts Theatre in Plumstead in 2003. Comparing the impact of music sales of yesteryear with today, Sharpe said the internet affected has seen their sales take a dip.

AT GRANDWEST: Shakatak will perform on September 30 “Streaming sites such as Spotify are good for those who want to access music, but not for the musician who needs to sell music,” he added. “When we started, we could make a good living from playing music and selling records, but now it’s tougher to make money out of selling records unless you’re Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and those at the top.” The one-night only show, in partnership with the Daily Voice, takes place on Saturday, September 30, at GrandWest Grand Arena. Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm.