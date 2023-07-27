Here’s something for old school lovers.
Kaapse singer and actor Shadley Shroeder is hosting an unforgettable night of singalong tunes alongside Cape Town’s best musicians next week.
Especially for you comes after his successful theatre show Oh what a night that played at the Baxter Theatre.
Shadley said the Baxter show received a lot of positive reviews and mense have asked for another event. Especially for you was born and will take place on August 5 in Lansdowne.
“It is old school music, we celebrate this music because many of these songs have been forgotten and people don’t recognise these songs anymore because they are into the new school of music,” Shadley says.
“As an artist I want to bring that music back into the people’s ears because a lot of people appreciate that music
“The show is about celebrating and reminiscing on the old school sounds of yesteryear, taking you back to when you had your first berk or goose. People can expect to listen to the golden oldies of the 90s such as The Manhattans,” he adds.
Joining him on stage will be Naz Leeman, David Neal, Clarence Mania and the “Luther Vandross of Cape Town”, Fagrie Isaacs.
“I am catering for senior citizens as well, so they are most welcome. It is all about giving back to the community and the people can expect a lekker jol, a lekker time, lekker stories and amazing music,” Shadley says.
Stiek uit at the Academia Theatre, Islamia College in Lansdowne on 5 August for an unforgettable night. Tickets cost R120. No tickets will be sold at the door. For bookings, call 084 443 4793/ 072 819 4955.