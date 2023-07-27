Kaapse singer and actor Shadley Shroeder is hosting an unforgettable night of singalong tunes alongside Cape Town’s best musicians next week.

Especially for you comes after his successful theatre show Oh what a night that played at the Baxter Theatre.

Shadley said the Baxter show received a lot of positive reviews and mense have asked for another event. Especially for you was born and will take place on August 5 in Lansdowne.

“It is old school music, we celebrate this music because many of these songs have been forgotten and people don’t recognise these songs anymore because they are into the new school of music,” Shadley says.