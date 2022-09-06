An upcoming rapper vannie Plein has released a sneak peak of his first single, Wes Kaap, off his debut 12-track album The West Cape. Shadiq McDevish, 24, aka ShadiqSMD, says he wants mense to first jol lekker to the song and get the feel of it before releasing the full treffer.

“I am from Cape Town but I have been to a lot of places such as Knysna, George and Plettenberg Bay and I got to experience how life is in those areas,” he says. “Therefore I do not feel I like only represent my city but to make reference to every hometown that I’ve been to. “I would like people to vibe to the song and support upcoming artists because there is still loads more to come and music is my life.

“I don’t work because I would like to pursue music full-time; this is my passion and I love writing.” The full song will be released on November 12 across all online platforms, and Shadiq raps: “I found myself in Plettenberg, then ended up in Knysna,

I’ve met a lot of ouens and they all from the Plain ya, ‘Phumlani, Lotus River the head G’s of the Kaapstad.” Shadiq says that anyone is welcome to assist with filming the music video or collaborations.