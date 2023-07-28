Hollywood star Kevin Spacey tjanked in court as he was cleared of all sexual assault charges in London. On Wednesday, a jury at Southwark Crown Court found the actor not guilty on all nine counts of sexual offences and the House Of Cards star was seen crying as he stood in the dock listening to the jury forewoman read out the verdicts, reports BangShowbiz.

He was cleared of seven charges of sexual assault, one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity. Spacey, 64, had denied all the charges and during his testimony last week, told the court: “There was a rush to judgement and before the first question was asked or answered, I lost my job, I lost my reputation, I lost everything in a matter of days. "He also said he hadn't understood the controversy of announcing his sexuality amid a scandal.“Members of the LGTBQ+ community were upset because I came out while I was responding to an accusation … now I understand why it was read that way, but I hadn’t put those two things together.