Serena Williams has hit back at her "haters" after she was accused of bleaching her skin.
The 43-year-old star - who has daughters Olympia, seven, and Adira, 15 months, with her husband Alexis Ohanian - has rubbished speculation that she purposely lightened her complexion.
During a make-up tutorial for her Wyn Beauty brand, Serena said: “That is actually my skin colour, and no, for you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin.
“There is a thing called sunlight, and in that sunlight, you get different colours.”
Serena - who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time - has insisted that she's proud of who she is.
She says: “I’m calling you out on this because it is ridiculous. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, she bleached her skin.’ I’m a dark, black woman, and I love who I am, and I love how I look.”
Serena doesn’t have any issues with people who choose to lighten their skin. However, it’s not something that she’s interested in doing.
She explains: “If people do it, that’s their thing, and they have every opportunity and they should. I don’t judge, but you guys do.
“But that’s what this world is about, and I stay in my lane - the non-judgy one, and I keep it. “But no, I actually don’t bleach my skin, so can we just kinda clear that up?”
Meanwhile, the 23-time Grand Slam-winning star - who retired from tennis in 2022 - insisted she's firmly focused on her family life, describing her kids as a her “biggest love”.