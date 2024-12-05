Serena Williams has hit back at her "haters" after she was accused of bleaching her skin. The 43-year-old star - who has daughters Olympia, seven, and Adira, 15 months, with her husband Alexis Ohanian - has rubbished speculation that she purposely lightened her complexion.

During a make-up tutorial for her Wyn Beauty brand, Serena said: “That is actually my skin colour, and no, for you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin. “There is a thing called sunlight, and in that sunlight, you get different colours.” Serena - who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time - has insisted that she's proud of who she is.

She says: “I’m calling you out on this because it is ridiculous. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, she bleached her skin.’ I’m a dark, black woman, and I love who I am, and I love how I look.” Serena doesn’t have any issues with people who choose to lighten their skin. However, it’s not something that she’s interested in doing. She explains: “If people do it, that’s their thing, and they have every opportunity and they should. I don’t judge, but you guys do.