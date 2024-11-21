In celebration of International World Children’s Day on Wednesday the LOFOB Foundation launched a sensory garden designed to create a unique and interactive space for the visually impaired at the League of Friends of the Blind in Grassy Park. League of Friends of the Blind is a Non-Governmental Organisation which caters to the needs of blind and visually impaired mense. The organisation has a pre-school and a hostel.

As the preschoolers and adults accompanied by the carers made their way to their new sensory garden there was excitement all around and questions being asked about the different plants. Dean Petersen, the owner and managing director for The Plantsman Gardening and Landscaping Services said the garden is divided into four sensors being smell, touch, sound and taste and different types of plants have been planted that encompass all four. Growth: Tsheko Tlou with an orange tree. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Media “It was amazing to see how they engaged with the garden, it was unexpected how quickly they got involved in the garden which is a testimony to how we laid it out because we raised the garden beds up from the floor which makes it easy for people to interact.”

The garden consists of edible plants, basil, mint, camomile, citronella, lavender, rosemary, jasmine, thyme including a bird stand to name a few. Joy McCarthy, 68, described the experience as awesome. Digging it: Mense working in the tuin. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Media “I am an aromatherapist so when I first smelt the different plants I immediately thought of the different oils I work with. I love the garden and it teaches us to not take nature for granted. I look forward to spending more time in the garden and taking the little ones with me.”