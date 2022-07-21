A single father is in need of your help to get his son to Mexico where he will represent South Africa at the World Baseball Softball Confederation Under-15 Baseball World Cup. The tournament takes place from 25 August to 4 September but dad Thomas Sheriff from Thornton says he is having sleepless nights trying to figure out how he will send his son Matthew Sheriff, 15, abroad as he needs a minimum of R35 000 by 31 July.

STRIKE WHILE IT’S HOT: Matthew, 15, in action “It has been very bad trying to get funds because I am a single parent, his mother is not active in his life at all. I am with him every day on the field, whether it is at his practice or games,” says Thomas. “The saddest part is how do I tell him that after all these months of training and practice I cannot come up with the money out of my pockets? “He does not even know that there might be a possibility that he cannot go if we do not get the funds in time. He is very excited but how do I tell him, sorry my boy you can’t go?”

So far the family has only managed to raise R5000 through fundraisers and still need to pay for his SA tracksuit, playing kit and other expenses. This will be the second time the Grade 9 learner from Windsor High School will represent SA Baseball; in 2019 he played in the Asian Baseball Championship in Taiwan as well. He says: “I am overwhelmed but excited about it. I fell in love with baseball at six years old, which I joined just to entertain myself. I have been playing provincially for four years now.”