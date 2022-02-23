Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has publicly called his ex-wife Palesa Mboweni a con artist.

The latest drama comes after reports in Sunday World said Palesa has gone to court to demand the star start paying spousal maintenance.

Palesa also insists Sello, 61, pay the legal fees and R200 000 as an equal share of their house in Soweto after he defaulted on payments.

Sello released a statement on Instagram, responding to the allegations.

“I cannot believe I was married to a con artist and you guys called me names when I realised my blunder and divorced her after eight months!” he wrote.

“I’m not fighting this matter because I want to bash my ex-wife. I want the truth to be known and maybe I can help the young men who may fall victim to women similar to my ex-wife.

“For the record, I must categorically and unequivocally state that I don’t think all women behave or do things that my ex-wife did to me.”

“This marriage was flawed and based on falsehood to start with, the misrepresentation by my ex-wife is even too disgusting to mention all the things she did.

“I mean the woman tried to change her children’s surnames to my name without my knowledge and I wouldn’t have known if I didn’t overhear a telephonic conversation between her and her mother.”

