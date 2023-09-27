On Monday, she showed ‘n heleste cleavage by wearing a waist-cinching black denim Marc Jacobs bustier beneath a cropped Alexander Wang blazer and matching high-waisted trousers.

Selena Gomez is’ie skaam om haar bors te wys as she continued her high-fashion parade in Paris this week.

The Single Soon singer also wore her long black hair in a sleek centre-parted style and added smokey eye make-up for the extra dramatic effect.

STYLE MAKEOVER: Selena Gomez, 31

Gomez, 31, has certainly been stepping up her fashion game while abroad, modelling a sexy pair of thigh-high black patent leather boots with a white shirtdress on Saturday, and donning a leopard-printed Ronny Kobo maxi dress with an oversized leather trench coat on Sunday.

She attended a Paris Saint-Germain versus Olympique de Marseille football match at Parc des Princes Stadium with BFF Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, before she was spotted later in the night holding hands with a mystery man.