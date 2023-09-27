Selena Gomez is’ie skaam om haar bors te wys as she continued her high-fashion parade in Paris this week.
On Monday, she showed ‘n heleste cleavage by wearing a waist-cinching black denim Marc Jacobs bustier beneath a cropped Alexander Wang blazer and matching high-waisted trousers.
The Single Soon singer also wore her long black hair in a sleek centre-parted style and added smokey eye make-up for the extra dramatic effect.
Gomez, 31, has certainly been stepping up her fashion game while abroad, modelling a sexy pair of thigh-high black patent leather boots with a white shirtdress on Saturday, and donning a leopard-printed Ronny Kobo maxi dress with an oversized leather trench coat on Sunday.
She attended a Paris Saint-Germain versus Olympique de Marseille football match at Parc des Princes Stadium with BFF Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, before she was spotted later in the night holding hands with a mystery man.
Despite the potential love interest, the actress recently took to TikTok to poke fun at her single status as she lip-synced to the audio, “Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me, b!tch! Y’all be safe out there”.
While Selena can often be spotted in comfy loafers and more dressed-down looks, she has been leaning heavily on corseted styles since switching stylists.
She first jakked uit in a plunging version last month, following it up with orange, nude, black and pink takes on the trend in the following weeks.
After the VMAs earlier this month, she even swapped her stunning red Oscar de la Renta gown for a purple corset minidress for an afterparty.