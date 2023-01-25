Expect the competition to heat up this Saturday, when the Section 1 group of troupes will compete for one last time before winners of each category are announced at Athlone Stadium. Manenberg Superstars, Fabulous Woodstock Starlites, West London All Stars, Juvie Boy Entertainers, Baruch Entertainers and Cape Town Hawkers are hoping to once again deliver the klopse magic to the expected 12 500 fans – who are billed to attend the competitions on Saturday.

VYING FOR THE CROWN: Manenberg Superstars These troupes will all compete in the Juvenile Combined Chorus, Best Band, Coon Song and Group Song categories before the winners are all presented with trophies for their outstanding efforts this year. It promises to be an enthralling race to the finish and the trophies are anyone’s for the taking at this point. All troupes will be judged for their uniqueness, charisma, outfit, neatness and presentations of talents, all of which needs to fully embody the Kaapse Klopse heritage – so the 2023 KKKA judges will have a tough time in deciding which troupe reigns supreme.

AIM: Juvie Boys Entertainers Tickets for this weekend’s festivities go on sale at midnight tomorrow, starting at R30 each, and are available at Computicket, Shoprite, Checkers and U-Save outlets. A total of 900 tickets will be available for purchase for the VIP grand stands while only 120 VIP Public Suite tickets are available – so don’t miss out on these limited VIP tickets as it’s sold on a first come, first served basis. Please note that even when purchasing VIP tickets, all spectators will be required to park in public parking bays.