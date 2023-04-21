Touched By Style Community Arts Projects and Films is ready to start filming their 8th movie and is looking for a young woman to play the lead role. The project is titled Aapie and written by Abigail Jones from Rocklands in Mitchells Plain.

TBS co-founders Nic Matthee and Patrick Lategan recently received four award nominations at the Cinevo Short film competition in Phoenix, Arizona in the USA, for their project, Bitter: Rise of The Ringmaster. Top prizes: Nic Matthee and Patrick Lategan. The production is set to be filmed in Elsies Rivier, Sunset Beach, Cape Town CBD and Stellenbosch, auditions, and in particular for the female lead, will be held next week. Nic says they are looking for a leading lady between 21 and 30.

“This film will be another win for the Cape Flats community who seek to showcase their creative talent and ability to shine. “The Cape Flats community always seems fractured but the culture is rich in talent, colour and a vibrant kind of positive vibe. We are not in existence to just create motion pictures and opportunities but we are here to change lives” says Nic. The plot revolves around orphan Nikky Zaan, who took a vow of silence after being adopted by abusive foster parents.