Kung Fu master MJ Li is on a mission to find the best fighters in Africa.

The Legends of Kung Fu champion says he wants to use martial arts to develop and unite youth and aims to host the very first Africa Youth Kung Fu and Open Martial Arts Tournament in Cape Town in November.

Entries for the competition open this week.

MJ Li, whose real name is Junaid Chafeker, has been working with disadvantaged youth since 2015, with the aim of popularising martial arts.

SET: Competition to be held in November

He says: “Over the years I’ve taken many disadvantaged youth to China and Hong Kong for competitions and training.

“I want this Africa Youth Kung Fu and Open Martial Arts Tournament to be a festival, an extravaganza and an amazing event.”

MJ Li has already made contact with ambassadors in several African countries, inviting them to send their youth teams to the tournament and many have expressed a keen interest.

“It is anticipated that around 15 to 18 teams are scheduled to compete. The Mother City is naturally the ideal venue to showcase the beauty of our country and for youth to be given their opportunity to showcase their skills and talents,” he says.

The tournament will run over three days, 4-6 November, with an opening ceremony and several divisions for youth aged 10 to 18 years old.

He adds: “Other martial arts teams and disciplines have been and will also be invited, including Karate, Tae kwon do, Aikido, etc. to show that we are all united for youth development despite our different backgrounds and foundations.

“This has never been done on the African continent before and we owe it to the cradle of civilization and our future generations.”

