Sean Penn has fumed that Will Smith didn’t go to jail for his Oscars assault on Chris Rock – like he did for attacking a movie extra.
The Oscar-winning actor and director referred to the 2022 Academy Awards incident while recalling how he was imprisoned after he punched and spat on an extra who starred with him in the 1988 cop film Colors.
Sean, 63, vented in the new issue of Variety magazine: “I don’t know Will Smith. I met him once. He seemed very nice when I met him. He was so f***ing good in King Richard. So why the f*** did you just spit on yourself and everybody else with this stupid f****** thing?
“Why did I go to f***ing jail for what you just did? And you’re still sitting there?
“Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person?”
Sean, who won two Academy Awards for best actor for Mystic River in 2003 and 2008’s Milk – also raged about Oscars bosses refusing to let the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, speak at the ceremony where Will klapped Chris, weeks after Ukraine was invaded by Russia.
He raged: “The Oscars producer thought, ‘Oh, he’s not light-hearted enough.’ Well, guess what you got instead? Will Smith!”
When he was 26 in 1987, Sean was sentenced to 60 days in county jail after punching and spitting on an extra on the set of Colors, in which he starred as a rookie cop alongside a veteran officer played by Robert Duvall.