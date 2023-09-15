Sean Penn has fumed that Will Smith didn’t go to jail for his Oscars assault on Chris Rock – like he did for attacking a movie extra. The Oscar-winning actor and director referred to the 2022 Academy Awards incident while recalling how he was imprisoned after he punched and spat on an extra who starred with him in the 1988 cop film Colors.

Sean, 63, vented in the new issue of Variety magazine: “I don’t know Will Smith. I met him once. He seemed very nice when I met him. He was so f***ing good in King Richard. So why the f*** did you just spit on yourself and everybody else with this stupid f****** thing? “Why did I go to f***ing jail for what you just did? And you’re still sitting there? “Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person?”