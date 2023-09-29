Harry Potter fans around the world are in mourning following the news that Sir Michael Gambon, the actor who played the much-loved character Dumbledore in the wizard film series, has died. But to the older generation, Gambon was a renowned theatre and film star, who had an illustrious career spanning more than six decades.

According to his family, the 82-year-old died peacefully in hospital. “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” read a statement issued by his wife and son, Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon. “Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.” Born in Dublin to a working class family, Gambon’s mother was a seamstress and his father an engineer. He left school at age 15 and took up an apprentice job as a toolmaker and eventually qualified as an engineer at 21.