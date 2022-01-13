A Bonteheuwel resident has been collecting school uniform donations since last week, aiming to clothe 1 000 pupils in eight local primary schools.

Allison Williams says she has been doing her uniform drive for the past three years while she also organises Santa Shoebox donations.

“The Back to School Drop-Off is designed to get uniforms for our local primary school children ahead of the new school year which officially starts on 19 January,” she explains.

SHARE: Items for kids are now collected. Picture supplied

“We have been grateful for the donations we have received so far because it shows that the community wants to help and they see the need to get the children what they need.

“So far I can clothe 40 children with shoes, pants and shirts but our target is 1000 so we will continue till the end of the month.

“I also get donations of stationery from outside of the area and that will also be distributed to the schools in need along with the uniforms.”

EXTENDS HELPING HAND: Allison Williams. Picture supplied

Ward 50 councillor Angus McKenzie has backed the idea and has appealed for residents to continue donating clothes for all grades.

“Many children will be attending school next without school shoes, school clothing or even stationery but you may have a decent pair of school shoes that is still good, you may have school pants, shirt, dress or tracksuit that your child no longer wears,” he says.

“Imagine that extra item you are holding onto may be the item the next doctor, pilot or teacher may need and because he never got it, he gave up.”

Allison, who works at the sub-council offices, added residents from all over can donate the clothes at the civic centre on the corner of Kiaat and Jakkalsvlei Road.

