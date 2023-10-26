The Watsonia Primary School archery team is glowing in their new jackets, sponsored to the team after a company read about their plea for financial support in the Daily Voice.
Earlier this month the team went to a national archery competition in Gauteng, where they won three silver medals.
Moove Fuel in Kraaifontein sponsored them with new jackets for the competition.
Fabian Magerman, the company’s CEO, said: “We are very happy to come on board for this team and we aim to do the same next year, our long-term goal is to sponsor bursaries for members of the archery team.”
Coach and teacher, Bernine de Kock, says the jackets were handed over on October 11 and thanked the company for their gesture.
“After our story appeared in the Daily Voice, they contacted and sponsored each team member with a jacket.”
Onnie William Claasen says the team did well at the competition in Pretoria.
“We are four teachers who coach the team. We went to Gauteng for a week and when we passed Worcester one of the kids asked how far Gauteng still is, it is one of the pupils that has never left Cape Town,” he added.
“We’re very proud of our team. We had 13 competitors and 12 schools participated in the competition. We ended up in eighth place, which is amazing since this was our first big archery contest.
“Three members of the team who have Western Province colours received silver medals.
“Moove Fuel has really helped us move along, Daily Voice readers het ons skool telefoonlyne warm gebel met donasies vir die reis onkoste.“Baie dankie aan almal, dit was die beste geskenk ooit .”