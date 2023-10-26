The Watsonia Primary School archery team is glowing in their new jackets, sponsored to the team after a company read about their plea for financial support in the Daily Voice. Earlier this month the team went to a national archery competition in Gauteng, where they won three silver medals.

Moove Fuel in Kraaifontein sponsored them with new jackets for the competition. Fabian Magerman, the company’s CEO, said: “We are very happy to come on board for this team and we aim to do the same next year, our long-term goal is to sponsor bursaries for members of the archery team.” HANDOVER: Principal Farao and Moove Fuel CEO Magerman.PIcture credit: Solly Lottering Coach and teacher, Bernine de Kock, says the jackets were handed over on October 11 and thanked the company for their gesture.

“After our story appeared in the Daily Voice, they contacted and sponsored each team member with a jacket.” Onnie William Claasen says the team did well at the competition in Pretoria. “We are four teachers who coach the team. We went to Gauteng for a week and when we passed Worcester one of the kids asked how far Gauteng still is, it is one of the pupils that has never left Cape Town,” he added.