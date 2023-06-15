On Saturday, the Cape Town saxophonist we all know and love is hitting the grandest stage yet again to bring the fifth instalment of his popular show, SaxyVibes.

Don Vino Prins, who hails from Elsies River, is quickly becoming one of the city’s finest producers and says the show is selling out fast.

The musician says: “It’s exciting and frightening at the same time, I can’t believe that we are so close to the ‘sold out’ sign. I have some of my closest friends with me on this show and we are ready to get the people up on their feet.

“I’m most excited to see people’s reaction to DJ Zinhle, she’s new to some of our loyal supporters and she knows how to blow the roof off any place.