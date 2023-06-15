Don Vino is Bringing SAXY back. To Grand West that is.
On Saturday, the Cape Town saxophonist we all know and love is hitting the grandest stage yet again to bring the fifth instalment of his popular show, SaxyVibes.
Don Vino Prins, who hails from Elsies River, is quickly becoming one of the city’s finest producers and says the show is selling out fast.
The musician says: “It’s exciting and frightening at the same time, I can’t believe that we are so close to the ‘sold out’ sign. I have some of my closest friends with me on this show and we are ready to get the people up on their feet.
“I’m most excited to see people’s reaction to DJ Zinhle, she’s new to some of our loyal supporters and she knows how to blow the roof off any place.
“I’m also excited to see how the crowd will react to Loyiso Bala again, he always gets them in the feels.”
The sax player adds: “We were forced to do the previous show at a different venue because of the global pandemic. I am so happy to be back at Grand West and I can see on the response by the people that they’re just as happy to have a jol of a time.”
“I really can’t thank the loyal supporters enough, they are always showing us so much love.”
The line-up includes special guest Jolene Martin from the soapie Arendsvlei, as well as Robin Pieters, Craig Lucas, Selim Kagee, Fagrie Isaacs, Loren Erasmus, and the host for the night is the beloved KFM presenter Tracey Lange.
SaxyVibes volume five takes place this Saturday, 17 June, at the Grand Arena in Grandwest. Tickets cost R125-R250 and are available online via Webtickets.co.za or at Pick ’n Pay stores.