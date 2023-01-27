The January droogte is over thank goodness and we are all more than ready to get our jol on. There’s a saxy weekend ahead as Mr Saxy Vibes himself, Don Vino Prins, and world-renowned saxophonist Andrew Young from the UK pair up and take to the stage for two nights with their show Face To Face.

The duo will perform at the Wave Theatre in Muizenberg in back-to-back shows, starting Friday night. “Myself and Andrew met way back in 2010 and we became good friends. He is all the way from the UK, so he came to SA and we performed way back,” says Prins. “In 2018 we were on a jazz cruise and we performed together and there was a demand for us to do a show and that is where the whole concept was born.”

WORLD RENOWNED: Andrew Young from UK He adds: “People can expect two different elements coming together, me with my Cape Town flavour and Andrew bringing his UK flavour to Cape Town. “It’s a mixture of jazz, R&B, love and dance music. It’s an all-around party vibe we want to create.” Don Vino says fans can look forward to an evening of beautiful music and even some dancing, while they get to know the two musos a little better as they chat about their careers, “just to give the people a sense of who we are: It’s about fusing Liverpool with Elsies River.”