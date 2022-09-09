Hanover Park singer and songwriter Daylin Sass is back with his Daylin Sass Live concert tonight taking place on 9 September at the Wave Theatre Cafe at 44 on Long street. This comes after Daylin had to step away from the music scene after suddenly losing his mom in April.

He says his concert will be showing a different side of him as he takes fans on a journey through his eventful life. Joining him on stage is his sister Lauren Solomons, and best friend and Maak My Famous season 2 winner Nicole Saal. “I don’t wanna give too much away but Daylin Sass Live is about telling stories that are real and relatable,” says Daylin.

“After losing my mom, this show was conceptualised in my time of grieving as there was a lot of pain and misery that came with it. But while grieving you don’t realise that you become stronger and wiser. LEKKER SHOW: Daylin Sass Live “The Daylin you knew five months ago or on Idols stage or the Maak my Famous stage, is not the Daylin Sass you will see and experience now.” Mense might have seen Sass in the top 5 of Idols SA season 17 or on kykNET’s reality show Maak my Famous.