“Where are the men who said they made me?” opens rapper Sho Madjozi on her unexpectedly fiery comeback single Toro, featuring DDG. “How come my pockets fatter?” she adds. “How come I’m so much better ever since they left me? The math just doesn’t add up. And since you made Madjozi make a copy, let’s see.”

There has been skinner recently about Madjozi having a fallout with her team. This single seems to be her way of rubbing her success in their gevriete. Madjozi signed with US record label, Epic Records, which is home to the likes of Travis Scott, DJ Khaled and 21 Savage, in a landmark deal in 2019. She’s since travelled the world and made music with various international producers and artists. It seems like she’ll finally be rolling that music out in the coming months.

Elsewhere, Focalistic has released his sophomore album, Ghetto Gospel. The album, which the amapiano star has been teasing for the past few months, features local superstars Pabi Cooper, Felo Le Tee, Ch’cco, Mellow and Sleazy, Sjava, DBN Gogo, Elaine and Kabza De Small. Nigerian newcomer Lojay, whose latest single Monalisa has been a hit on local radio, teamed up with DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small for his new amapiano bop, Canada. Kwesta also made his return after a two-year hiatus, with his Kabza De Small collaboration Mrholo Wayizolo, which the pair have been teasing for weeks now ahead of their upcoming project.