Fans of the The Real Housewives franchise can now look forward to the first Afrikaans version of the international reality series as of this October as kykNET launches Die Real Housewives van Pretoria. Six women from Pretoria will dust off their most beautiful and expensive pairs of stilettos to entertain viewers every Thursday night.

Luxury vehicles, magnificent mansions, designer clothes, extravagant parties and the most expensive diamonds are the things viewers should expect. Waldimar Pelser, director of the kykNET channels, said: “It is a privilege to bring the famous international ‘Real Housewives’ franchise to kykNET. The fact that this series is set in Pretoria rather than Lagos or Cape Town was always going to require us to approach it differently than the other ‘Real Housewives’ shows produced around the world. “We want to showcase a group of strong Afrikaans women from Pretoria who play big roles in their families and communities, and of course also bring the pizazz that ‘Real Housewives’ is known for.

“These women live large and know the beautiful things in life. This is a rare chance to get to know them intimately, and walk in their shoes.” “Die Real Housewives van Pretoria” is the fifth version of “The Real Housewives” franchise in Africa, which has featured Johannesburg, Durban, Lagos and Cape Town. The format is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal and has already picked up numerous awards.

“We are excited to bring another cohort from the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise, this is aligned to our commitment to showcasing a diverse content offering to our customers and to continue to tell local stories as Africa’s most loved storyteller. “‘The Real Housewives of Pretoria’ will bring nothing short of authentic, entertaining, and exciting content to viewers,” says Nomsa Philiso, executive head of programming: M-Net channels. The series is produced by Provoco, which has also been responsible for shows such as Sex in Afrikaans, Die Siener and Liefde Sonder Grense.