Santa Claus is coming to Heideveld and he is not letting load shedding stand in his way. Reginald Peters-Abrahams has been making children’s Christmas experience special for the past four years by decorating his home with festive lights, giving them cookies and milk, as well as a supper on Christmas Eve, when he comes dressed as Father Christmas.

Reginald says he came up with the idea while driving home one day in December. SERVING: Reginald dishes up. Reginald says: “I saw how many children were standing at the robots asking for something to eat. It was children of all ages, race and religion. “I realised that poverty didn’t choose who to hit and was also reminded about a time in my life where we didn’t have and my mother would still make sure that our bellies were full, while sharing the little we had.”