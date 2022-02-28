Donate towards the Lilly Blossom CPT Sanitary Drive and help restore the dignity of girls at five Cape Flats primary schools.

This is a newly launched initiative aimed at keeping girls at school, promoting hygiene and boosting their confidence during their monthly flows.

According to the founder, Lilly Kennel, beneficiary schools include Bramble Way, Cedar, EA Jabari, Klipfontein and Kalksteenfontein Primary Schools in Bonteheuwel.

She says the collected packets will be handed over to needy individuals at the schools.

“Our government will give men free condoms, but cannot commit to giving young girls free sanitary pads.

“So this is us restoring the dignity of our girls,” says Lilly.

FOUNDER: Lilly Kennel

“I came across Bramble Way Primary through a family member years ago.

“There was a need for donations towards Grade 7 camps and events where parents weren't able to pay for the child and we would donate if we could.

“Two years ago I felt within my spirit that there was a need to do this drive, but unfortunately Covid-19 made it difficult and everything was put on hold.

“In January we launched our website and added the donation page,” says Lilly.

She says they then received requests from other schools.

“We hope to supply each learner for the duration of the year to restore their dignity. We do not have the total number of learners yet as the list keeps growing.”

For more information or donations visit www.lillyblossom.co.za or the Lilly Blossom CPT Facebook page.

[email protected]