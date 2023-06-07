Halaal speed dating is a new match-making service taking the Kaap by storm. The courting platform exclusively for Muslims was launched in Cape Town on Tuesday night, with the aim of “connecting hearts for paradise” – the halaal way.

The first “meet-greet-eat” event took place at the Wynberg Golf Village, where singles between the ages of 20 and 39 had the chance to suss out mekaar. The events are being organised by Aspire Promotions, whose director Abdul Baasit Colbie said it is aimed at those of the Islamic faith who are looking for potential marriage partners. ADVERTISED: Registration “The events aim to provide a safe and comfortable space for Muslim singles to meet and greet and get to know each other without violating Islamic practices and values,” he explained.

Colbie said it all starts with a thorough application and screening process to ensure everyone is above board. Applicants are encouraged to bring along a mahram (chaperone) to the event, who will keep a close eye on proceedings. “After the introduction which outlines the programme for the evening and an ice-breaker, we start the first phase with three minutes per meet and greet, and this covers a conversation on the person’s background.

“Phase 2 is five minutes per meet and greet and this covers much more insightful questions on getting to know the person’s values and what their goals are in life.” DIRECTOR: Abdul Baasit Colbie Colbie said marriage is one of the topics of discussion. “In many cases, traditional methods of finding a partner such as family and community referrals have become less effective.

“Overall, the halaal speed dating event offers an engaging platform in a public setting to Muslim singles, to find their potential spouses who share their values and beliefs.” However, head of the Cape Town Ulama Board, Mufti Sayed Haroon Al Azhari, has claimed that the term ‘halaal speed dating’ is problematic. “[It is fine] as long as it is done without transgressing the Islamic value system and is in a structured and controlled setting with the objective being marriage.