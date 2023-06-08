With so many artists leaving the country to work at their craft abroad, another golden voice is leaving us later this month. Crushanda Forbes was a Top-3 Idols SA finalist, and who has since worked with some of the best in the music business, local and international.

She performed with former Boyzone star Ronan Keating and toured with Emo Adams and myself but because of the lack of work and opportunities at home for professional singers , it has come to this. Crushanda says: “It’s for stability, I’m a single mom who needs to provide for my daughter. I have the opportunity to work and bring my two-year-old daughter along with me, so this allows her eyes to see more of the world as well. “While I’m on stage, the Spanish agent arranged that my daughter has a qualified caregiver who will see to her needs.

“It’s bittersweet for me to leave this space that I am so used to for the next three years, it might be even longer but that depends on how things go on the other side.” Crushanda will live on the island of Majorca in Spain, and this will be her new norm. She adds: “Living here and chasing this dream and working with the biggest names in the industry, which I’m grateful for, but the rat race has become too much for me, I have to say goodbye to my family, friends and great supporters who have walked this journey with me for so long. I just have to do what’s best for my daughter and me.