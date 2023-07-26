Award-winning singer and songwriter Lira has had her first interview since suffering a stroke last year in Germany. The songstress, whose real name is Lerato Molapo, was later diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension.

The 44-year-old was a guest on The Upside of Failure on Radio 702, hosted by Relebogile Mabotja, when she shared news about the progress she’s made over the past 14 months. “I get surprised with how much progress I’m making,” she said. Lira explained she is now comfortable with speaking about her ordeal: “The sensation lasted about 15 minutes. It wasn’t painful. It was an uncomfortable feeling in my head. I walked into a restaurant, and I wanted to ask them where my hotel was.”

The songbird had intended to ask for help but her voice didn't come out. After a while, the Feel Good singer made her way back to the hotel and tried to make a call to her partner but discovered she couldn't read. She was taken to hospital the next day by ambulance after her manager realised something was wrong. It was confirmed at the hospital she'd had a stroke.