In A historic first for Africa, the South African ice hockey team has made it to the qualifying rounds of the Olympic Games. The pre-qualification event for the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will take place in Iceland’s capital Reykjavik on December 14-17, where the Rhinos are set to take to the ice against the best in the world.

They will compete against three formidable countries in hosts Iceland, Estonia and Bulgaria, with only the winner of the tournament reaching the final qualification round. But their participation hangs in the balance, as they require funds to make the trip. Chief fundraiser Faldi Samaai is excited that for the first time in history, Africa will be represented. But only if they can make the trip.

Faldi tells the Daily Voice: “For us just to play in this competition is a major step. Estonia and Iceland are top teams and the boys are inspired by the Springboks and the Proteas. They are very keen.” The SA Ice Hockey Federation and its players are now on a mission to raise a total of R300 000. Faldi explains: “For every player, just the flight costs about R35 000 and we were trying to raise through other sponsorships.