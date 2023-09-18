Ag shame! Prince Harry’s birthday has been ignored publicly by the royal family. The Duke of Sussex saw his 39th birthday on Friday in Dusseldorf, Germany, as he supported athletes in the Invictus Games along with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 42.

As he sat on the sidelines to watch Germany and Poland in a volleyball match, a massive crowd sang him happy birthday. But there was a hele silence from all members of the royal family’s social media accounts on Friday following months of reported feuds between Harry and the family. The Royal Family’s X account did post about the Duchess of Edinburgh’s visit to Wiltshire, and Harry’s pa King Charles was spotted on Friday as he made an appearance at St Paul’s Church in Scotland.

Last year, the family didn’t tweet Harry a happy birthday message either as they were grieving for the Queen, who died aged 96 in September at her Balmoral Estate. The last time Harry was publicly wished a happy birthday was in 2021 when he was tweeted by the late Queen, brother William and his wife Catherine. Meghan was also snubbed in August on her 42nd birthday, with no royals publicly sending her well wishes.