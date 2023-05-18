Royal in ‘Mega’ crash. The car accident that Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were almost involved in was “not near catastrophic”, their taxi driver has claimed.

The royal couple, who had attended an event in New York on Tuesday, were in a car with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland afterwards as they were allegedly being followed by paparazzi when they were ushered into a cab. Now, driver Sonny Singh, 37, has claimed that the ding has been “exaggerated”. He told The Washington Post: “The security guard hailed me and next thing you know, Prince Harry and his wife were hopping into my cab.

“As we went up the block, we got blocked by a garbage truck and all of a sudden paparazzi came and started taking pictures. “They were just about to give me the location of where they were going to go but then they told me to circle back to the precinct, so we had to circle back to the precinct. “They were nice people, they looked nervous, I think they had been chased the whole day or something so they were nervous. But the security guard was on it.

“I don’t think it is true [that it was near-catastrophic], I think that’s all exaggerated so don’t read too much into that. “New York is the safest place to be, right? There are police stations and cops on every corner so there’s nothing to be afraid of.” Following the crash, a representative for Harry – whose mother Princess Diana was killed in a car accident in 1997 – alleged that the “relentless pursuit” of the royal couple had resulted in “near collisions” involving a klomp ander mense.