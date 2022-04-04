Meet Miss Kraaifontein, a beauty queen with a purpose who is showing her community that charity starts at home.

Eighteen-year-old Jodie Hannam has been going around Scottsdene to help hand out food to the poor and needy.

The meisie was crowned in December and this is her first official duty since her crowning.

Last week she joined Labeeba Stanley from the NGO, Youth - Clouds of Heaven, in Patricia Street in Scottsdene where they handed out food.

THANKFUL: Serving residents

Jodie also met and greeted residents eager to see the beauty queen, and said this was her way of saying thank you.

“It was a privilege to be part of this food drive in Scottsdene and to help cook the food,” she said.

“Thank you to my mom Wilma who supported me by donating R500 to the soup kitchen in Scottsdene who made the food.

“I am now a cook thanks to the teachings of Oumie Elizabeth Rudolph.

“This was my first outing as Miss Kraaifontein doing charity work, and I want to thank Labeeba for her help.

“I have a soft spot for the homeless, that’s why I admire the work of Youth – Clouds of Heaven.”

FEEDING ALL: Jodie Hanna

Jodie is currently in Grade 11 at Monument Park High School in Kraaifontein and says: “My dream is to become an actress and I want to show our young people that your dreams don’t have to stop at school.”

Jodie clearly takes after her mom Wilma Hannam, 55, who herself was a beauty queen in her youth, having been crowned Miss Paarl and Miss Valentine.

“I am very proud of Jodie but for me it is more about her good heart, she is always trying to assist others with food or whatever they need,” says Wilma.

