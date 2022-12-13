Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trending yet again! This time for their insider-view Netflix series, Harry and Meghan.

The first three episodes dropped on Wednesday with the rest airing on Thursday. Kykie, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do goedtes, best believe the British media will go bos with a klomp racist jabs en wat hoekal. But, this series is purely about a British prince and his American sweetheart.

It is one that was compounded by protocol, duty and harassment by the paparazzi. This series was in the making in 2020. Harry and Meghan mos announced that they would be stepping back from their duties in January of that year. Of course, abdicating the responsibility comes with its consequences.

And the couple realised this when their security was pulled. Financially, they had to also fend for themselves. In the series, the couple unpacked their story.

Their coming together was almost luck. While she was having the time of her life in London, enjoying Wimbledon, Harry was drawn to a snapshot picture of her, shared by a mutual friend, who eventually connected the two and it started with a drinks date. The giddiness of their new romance was unmistakable as the two recalled their initial meetings.

Of course, that also meant addressing the elephant in the room. Meghan coming under fire when news of their relationship came to light. Harry explained that he was most disturbed by the fact that it wasn’t just a rite of passage for anyone joining the royal family, but it was harder for Meghan because she was mixed race and the media were woes. Viewers also get to hear from close friends of Harry and Meghan, as well as her mother and the head of The Archewell Foundation.

The six-part series unpacks the strained relationships between Harry and his family. His love and connection to his mother seem to penetrate all he does. And Meghan also talks about the strained relationship between her and her father Thomas Markle.