Meghan Markle was spotted hiking in California over the weekend – after skipping out on King Charles III’s coronation festivities in the UK, Page Six reports. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, stepped outside for a peaceful 40-minute hike from her and Prince Harry’s $15 million dollar home Sunday morning.

Harry and their two children – Archie, four, and Lilibet, one – did not join Markle for the outdoor adventure. However, the Suits alum was in good company with long-time brasse Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak. Markle kept it casual for the outing in a navy blue loose-fitted top, brown hiking shoes and active wear bottoms, with a forest green jacket tied around her waist.

Seemingly trying to stay incognito, the former actress completed her look with large-frame sunglasses, a scarf and a Panama hat. ON OUTS: Markle and UK royals The rare appearance comes after many people questioned Markle’s intention to not attend King Charles’ jol, amid her and Harry’s fractured relationship with the royal family. The historic occasion coincided with Archie’s birthday – an event Markle refused to skip out on. “There was no way that Meghan was going to miss her son’s birthday,” a source said.

Additionally, royal biographer Omid Scobie claimed earlier this month that Markle wasn’t going to the UK in an attempt to “protect her peace”. “She is aware just how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story, he said during an interview on ITV’s This Morning. “It’s portrayed as intentional. Should she come over and just stand next to her husband, the commentary and the narrative of the day would have been very different.”

Page Six previously reported that Prince Harry, 38, quickly flew back to California from London over the weekend to make it home in time to celebrate his son’s fourth birthday. The Palace released a statement in April confirming Markle would not be attending the coronation festivities – while Harry would, indeed, be present. “The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” the statement read.