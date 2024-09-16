Cristiano Ronaldo's winning streak is continuing on and off the football pitch. The Portugal and Al Nassr forward and captain has surpassed music megastar Taylor Swift’s YouTube subscriber count in under a month.

Ronaldo, who started his “UR Cristiano” channel in August, now boasts over 60 million subscribers, narrowly edging out Swift’s 59.9 million. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who recently netted his 900th career goal, has already made the list of the top 100 most subscribed to channels on the platform. He also made history when his account reached one million subscribers in just 90 minutes, the fastest channel to ever achieve this feat. The footballer also smashed the record for hitting the 10 million subscriber mark in less than 24 hours.

Ronaldo’s channel, which provides insight into his personal and family life as well as interviews with renowned personalities, continues to rocket since he posted his first video on August 21. Meanwhile, despite Swift’s impressive subscriber numbers, “The Shake It Off” hitmaker has been steadily growing her audience since 2006. The competition between these global icons shows just how powerful their influence is in the world of music and sports.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is also the most-followed star on Instagram with over 638 million followers, beating out the likes of Lionel Messi as well as Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. He recently also achieved one billion followers across social media platforms. He took to social media to write: “We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number - it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond.”