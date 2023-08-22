Comedian Dalin Oliver and singer girlfriend Maxine Ceasar got engaged last week after going public with their relationship three months ago. In May, the 34-year-old posted the picture of the happy couple and told Independent Media Entertainment: “We have been seeing each other for a while now, but this is the first post of each other. I’m very happy, love is lekker, man.

“We met at a gig. She is a singer, but I didn’t know her before I was booked for the same gig and she was there as a supporter. “We hit it off on that night, had great chemistry, great conversations, great company and from there I needed to not be my awkward self, but fortunately she found me to be funny, charming and attractive and look at us now … over the moon.” Dalin, a former teacher who turned sports presenter on Good Hope FM then stand-up comic, popped the question on August 14, at Steenberg Wine Farm.

The couple shared the news on social media. Dalin, from Retreat, said: “I surprised her, she thought I was in Joburg for work but her friend Kirsten helped me with everything from the flowers to the set-up and I proposed at sunset, it was 5.30ish.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dalinoliver (@dalinoliver) The couple, who have been dating since April 2022, say the moment is right and they feel they are meant for each other.