Comedian Dalin Oliver and singer girlfriend Maxine Ceasar got engaged last week after going public with their relationship three months ago.
In May, the 34-year-old posted the picture of the happy couple and told Independent Media Entertainment: “We have been seeing each other for a while now, but this is the first post of each other. I’m very happy, love is lekker, man.
“We met at a gig. She is a singer, but I didn’t know her before I was booked for the same gig and she was there as a supporter.
“We hit it off on that night, had great chemistry, great conversations, great company and from there I needed to not be my awkward self, but fortunately she found me to be funny, charming and attractive and look at us now … over the moon.”
Dalin, a former teacher who turned sports presenter on Good Hope FM then stand-up comic, popped the question on August 14, at Steenberg Wine Farm.
The couple shared the news on social media.
Dalin, from Retreat, said: “I surprised her, she thought I was in Joburg for work but her friend Kirsten helped me with everything from the flowers to the set-up and I proposed at sunset, it was 5.30ish.”
The couple, who have been dating since April 2022, say the moment is right and they feel they are meant for each other.
He said: “I can feel I’m ready for the next step, we’re both in entertainment so we understand each other’s movements, the support, the understanding each other … it’s all there.”
Maxine, 30, said she caught the hints a while before the big surprise: “On Sunday we were at church, his mom invited me out for nails and supper, my suspicions were there, she kept texting Dalin and updating him of our whereabouts, he called her, my friend was there … and then I knew something was up but I was blown away by the planning.”
Dalin had prepared eight letters for Maxine, who had to read them out, and the words in the stories of their first kiss, first meeting, and introduction to the parents became lyrics to a song he wrote and sang for her on his guitar, leading to the moment of the proposal.