Kalkfontein singing sensation Sayde Fillis is taking the music scene by storm again.

The 12-year-old has been headhunted by singer Robin Pieters who saw a TikTok video of the talented boytjie singing.

And the star decided to include Sayde in his upcoming It’s a Love Thing Vol 6 concert.

Robin surprised Sayde at home when he visited him after school last week.

The Grade 7 pupil from Irista Primary School was excited when Robin rocked up at his door.

Sayde became a social media hit in November last year when a video of him belting out Adele’s hit, Easy On Me, at a school event went viral.

Sayde’s father Andrew, 33, who coaches him, says he is proud of his son’s achievements.

“Sayde was overwhelmed because he knows how Robin can sing, he really felt good about the opportunity of even just meeting Robin,” he says.

Andrew says whenever Sayde sees the reactions of people on his viral video, he says: “Yoh, die mense is regtig mal oor my.”

“We had quite a number of gigs after the article and we thank the Daily Voice for the exposure,” the proud dad adds.

Sayde says he cannot believe that he will be sharing a stage with local legends and has been rehearsing with Robin: “I am excited to be added to the line-up and perform alongside big names such as YoungstaCPT and Paxton.”

Robin tells the Daily Voice: “When I saw his video, I immediately wanted to add him. His voice is amazing.”

SPOTTED TALENT: Singer Robin Pieters

Sayde joins a host of artists for the show including Idols 2021 winner Berry and Craig Lucas.

The show takes place at The Hillcrest Quarry in Durbanville on Saturday, 26 February.

Tickets are R80 from Quicket.

