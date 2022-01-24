Legendary Rocker Meat Loaf has died aged 74.

A statement by his family on his official Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World. Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

Born Michael Lee Aday, the icon is best known for the Grammy-winning Bat Out Of Hell trilogy, one of the best-selling albums of all time.

The 1993 album Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell featured the mega-hit I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), which spent five weeks at No1 in the US.

Meat’s career began in the 1960s when he founded the band Meat Loaf Soul.

He struggled with ill health in recent years and was previously left unable to stand up for longer than five minutes due to a nerve issue in his back.

The cause of death is not known at this time.

