Legendary folk rock artist Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has died, aged 81. The singer, whose career was resurrected by the 2012 Oscar-winning Searching for Sugar Man documentary, passed away weeks after his birthday, following his recovering from surgery in March to repair damage from a stroke he suffered in February.

His passing was confirmed on his website on Wednesday in a statement that said: “It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away earlier on Thursday. “We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters – Sandra, Eva and Regan – and to all his family. May His Dear Soul Rest In Peace.” His daughter Regan said alongside a photo of her dad performing on stage: “Love and music. Thank you for everything.”

Rodriguez shot to global fame for the second time in his life after filmmakers tracked him down when he was aged in his 70s, after he “vanished” following the release of two albums recorded in his native Detroit in the 1970s. The film won the Oscar for best documentary feature in 2013. His daughter Eva had discovered websites dedicated to him in South Africa in 1997, which carried claims ranging from a tale of Rodriguez shooting himself on stage to being killed by a drugs overdose before the film came out. The Searching for Sugar Man documentary followed two South Africans who set out to discover what happened to the singer as he had a cult following here.