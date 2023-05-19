Calling all old school Queen lovers on Saturday night to the Artscape Theatre for an electrifying hit musical production. The new reimagined production of Queen and Ben Elton’s multi award-winning rock musical, We Will Rock You, Tonight I’m Gonna Have Myself A Good Time is gonna be lekker.

This revolutionary musical tells the story of a group of bohemians attempting to ‘break free’ from their conformist reality, ruled by the Killer Queen in a world with no instruments or rock music. Featuring 24 of Queen’s greatest hits, We Will Rock You takes you on a journey of freedom, love and a nostalgic journey of Queen’s greatest legacy – the talent of Freddie Mercury. This musical has something for everyone and will be hitting all the right notes with some of Queen’s greatest hits live on stage, including Radio Ga Ga, A Kind of Magic, Another One Bites the Dust, We Are the Champions, Bicycle Race, Bohemian Rhapsody, Fat Bottomed Girls, It’s a Kind of Magic and many more sing-along tunes.