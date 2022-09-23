With Heritage Day this weekend, Tiger’s Milk has got you covered to ensure your weekend is filled with laughter and fun, as they present the Tiger’s Milk Heavyweight Comedy Tour featuring four of the country’s snaakse comedians. You can catch up with Nkosinathi Maki, Kagiso Mokgadi aka KG, Chris Forrest and none other than the king of the one-liners and dad jokes, Yaaseen Barnes, for an amazing night that is not to be missed.

Forrest’s career spans more than 20 years, and he is regarded as a legend of SA comedy. He has developed a reputation as a professional, consistent and versatile performer, who is able to adapt to almost any crowd and leave them in fits of laughter every time. KG is a multi-award-winning stand-up comic, who was first introduced to audiences at the Joburg Arts Festival in the Comedy nine-nine showcase in 2012.

Barnes is regarded as the master of the one-liner. First making a splash as the winner of the Joker’s Comedy Championship in 2013, Yaaseen was quickly noticed and went on to perform at major festivals such as Rocking the Daisies and the Grahamstown National Arts Festival in the same year. Maki is Cape Town-born but raised in Gqeberha, before returning to the Mother City in 2010 to begin his career. He was inspired by Trevor Noah’s Daywalker shows and regards Americans Bernie Mac and Bill Burr as inspirations, too. His inspiration for his jokes comes from his own life, he says. This talented and versatile lineup are ready to blow your mind, so get your tickets now from Webtickets at R210 each.