When an e-hailing driver picked up a passenger, she didn’t know she was driving to her dream job. Delft resident Ndileka Malgas, who works for InDrive, says she received a pick-up request from movie producer Nick “Floorkiller” Matthee in May.

“I picked him up in Delft and he was going to Table Mountain to shoot something. “And when he said he was a producer, I mentioned that I always wanted to be an actor,” the mom of two explains. “I then gave him my number and asked him to keep it for when they might need me.”

Ndileka, 42, tells the Daily Voice a few weeks later she received a call from Nick about a lead role he had in mind for her in the movie called The Number Two. “I was really surprised and excited that I will finally be able to do what I have always wanted to do,” she says. “I play the role of an assassin named Teddy Bear and I handle a gun. This is really a fun journey for me because I am living my dream.”

Nick, from Touched By Style Community Arts Projects, says when he thought of the character, Ndileka came to mind. “The movie is about assassins who are hunting another hitman, Teddy Bear is trying to get out of crime and if she kills Number Two then she will earn money which will take her out of the game,” he explains. “Ndileka is such a natural actor, she didn’t need coaching, she just eased into the character, which by the way was supposed to be played by a man.

“This film will not have known faces. I am searching for raw talent. I even have students and a mom from Tafelsig who has an interest in acting.” Ndileka says this is not the first time that she has been in front of the camera. “When I was in London, I shot an advert for McDonald’s but this is different.

“I have to run around and even sprained my ankle as I was chasing people around, but I wouldn’t change this experience for anything. “I would like to tell people out there to never give up on their dreams. You will make it as long as you know what you want.” The movie is still in production and Nick says: “We are shooting the last scene on 10 July.