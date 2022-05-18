Rihanna’s Fenty beauty and skincare product range is launching in South Africa at the end of this month – but fans are warned that they don’t come cheap. Earlier this week the pop star announced that Fenty Beauty and Skin would be launching in eight African countries.

The price range for Fenty Beauty items is similar to that of high-end brands like Mac, Inglot and Bobbi Brown. One can expect to pay around R360 for a primer, R350 to R450 for a lip gloss and close to R800 for foundation. The lipsticks range from R350 to R440 and blush and other powder palettes average between R350 to R500.

And the cheapest listed eye shadow palette costs R565 and at the highest end, a bronzer and highlighter palette come with a R970 price tag. The skincare range’s full-sized bundle costs R1 600 and the “mini must-have set” is priced at R1 300. There are 39 listed items that are sold individually or in bundles. The cheapest item, a mini cleanser, is R295.