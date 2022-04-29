Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are not about tea, scones and Baby City gift cards. According to HipHollywood, the pregnant singer and the rapper – who are expecting their first child together – invited their famous friends to private rave in Hollywood last week.

The couple reportedly had visitors leave their phones at the door with no filming or photography permitted. Guests are said to have worn neon for the rave theme and they left with some personalised gifts, including a T-shirt that read: “I Went To Rih Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.” The Fenty Beauty founder recently revealed she wasn’t planning a traditional baby shower and wanted everyone to get dik gesuip instead.

She said: “No brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing. “I mean it’s lit for a lot of people. I’ve even planned a couple of baby showers like that myself – it’s just not right for me. “Personally, I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it’s got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me.”

And when it comes to revealing the gender of the unborn tot, the 34-year-old mother-to-be insisted she won’t be hosting a gender reveal party, and will wait until the couple are ready to share the sex of their little bundle. She said: “I asked my doctor: Is something wrong with me for not wanting this? Because people keep asking me. “Am I a bad mom? When we’re ready to tell the world, we’ll just tell them.”