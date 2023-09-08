Cape fans are in for a treat this weekend as musician and former Idols winner Berenike Trytsman, better known as Berry, is set to release new music and host a special Heritage Month concert on Saturday. “I am looking forward to finally having a show that will express me for who I am and deliver fantastic music with my band,” Berry said.

The singer started taking music lessons from the age of 11, before gaining fame in 2021 when she won Idols SA. She was subsequently signed to the record label Kalawa Jazmee. “This show will be a journey of music from my past, present and future. It will showcase the genre and style that I enjoy singing, and it will be the first time I can show my heart to my amazing followers. I cannot wait to be entertaining and put on an amazing show,” Berry added. Born into a musical family with both her parents former professional opera singers, her latest song, Never Say Die was produced by Music Blimp Productions, owned by her husband Renier.