Over five decades of music and one-year shy of seven decades of life, the last member of the most iconic Cape Town band The Rockets has left the stage. Jerry Watt was still performing with all of us in the industry just a few weeks ago.

The news of this legend’s passing made the news almost immediately with thousands of people sharing condolences on social media platforms. Jerry had been battling soft tissue cancer, and was in hospital to remove a second tumour when he passed away. A tumour in his stomach was removed in June last year, hence the reason he walked with a stick or a crutch whenever we saw the band perform.

Jerry was still the frontman of The Rockets, playing at shows in December. This was not due to financial difficulties but simply because he wanted to enjoy his craft up until the very last. His widow Alison Watt says the support from family, friends and fans has been overwhelming.

“I can’t express my gratitude enough during this time, the amount of love and support we as the Watt family are receiving truly makes us understand that Jerry was truly loved and admired by so many,” Alison says. Following his death, Emo Adams, who co-produced The Rockets’ 50th Anniversary in Showbiz event, took to social media and wrote: “Playing with the Angels, Rest in Peace Uncle Jerry. My condolences to Alison and the Watt family. Will try my best to work on something special, so that our Legends are not forgotten!” HAVING A JOL: The Rockets performing with Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels at GrandWest Casino. Picture/Video:Ian Landsberghe The lead singer of The Rockets, Cayden Losper, posted: “My friend, we have great memories together. RIP Gerald, We were a mean team. You will be missed. Jerry Watt, you were my hero.”

Some people of the Cape might only know this dynamic group for their party songs and performances, but they are respected award-winning artists; their 50th Anniversary concert won a Safta for Best Music Show Production and they also scored themselves a Lifetime Achievement award. They are world-renowned and have performed with superstars like Eddie Grant, Luther Vandross, Alicia Keys, Billy Ocean and many more. Most recently the group came together in a historic show with Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels at GrandWest, that saw more than 4 000 fans stiek uit.

A decision was made to disband The Rockets, and their final show featured Dr Victor, Theo Watt and Bones, to honour the legacy of Jerry. DREAM COME TRUE: Dr Victor and Jerry Watt on stage together. Picture/Video:Ian Landsberg This tireless legend was still working on so many gigs compared to a lot of other younger performers. The Rockets truly were booked out months in advance. I was fortunate to work with the group at least 10 times a year and I have also booked them for concerts which I have produced.

The last one we did was different. Jerry sat on stage with his guitar and a microphone in front of him. While struggling to do his sound check, I could see that he wasn’t well. Right after the show Jerry and I sat in the van while his sugar level had dropped to two.

Our medical team and Faghrie Patel made sure Jerry was better before leaving the venue. COMPASSION: Faghrie Patel ensured Jerry felt better after falling ill at a gig I have at least 100 stories to share but I hope this will show that you meant so much to me as a friend, Jerry. Thank you for the inspiring conversations, thank you for always showing how easy it is to work together.

With respect, Uncle Jerry, it was good to see how you could still inspire everyone on the line-up. How you knew which music set would work for the night without seeing your audience. Rest now and enjoy the peace you deserve. I’m happy we shared good memories and many stages. There wasn’t a promoter in this country who didn’t book them more than Faghrie Patel did.

Every time I performed in Stellenbosch, The Rockets would be there. Faghrie told me: “It feels as if I lost my own brother, our bond and friendship was very special. We were constantly in touch. I knew where and when with The Rockets, but I also believe Jerry suffered with a lot of pain without saying a word to any of us, so I’m satisfied that the suffering is all gone now.” He added: “My tears flow when I think that I will have to say farewell to a man I honoured, respected, adored and loved so much. I would like Alison and the family to know that they are constantly in my thoughts and prayers.”

Jerry Watt’s funeral will take place on Saturday. FINAL GOODBYE: Funeral details of the muso The first viewing is at 59 Ironwood Street, Bonteheuwel at 7am. The procession will leave at 10am for the Corpus Christi Church situated in Uys Krige Drive, Panorama and the service will start at 11am.