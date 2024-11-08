The Lavender Hill community came together to honour their ‘movie star’ Turner Adams, affectionately known as Boeta Charlie, who was laid to rest on Wednesday. Adams, 60, passed away on 29 October 2024, after his health took a turn for the worse due to tuberculosis (TB).

Once a high-ranking member of the feared 28s prison gang, he turned his life around and became a source of inspiration in his community. Hartseer: Friend Mark Nicholson looks on at the casket. Picture: facebook His friend Mark Nicholson, the president of the Lavender Hill Football Club, said Adams will be missed and was involved in a youth project. He says: “After serving so much time in prison, he just wanted to bring change to our young people.

“He has been speaking to a lot of young boys about not going to prison and finishing their schooling.” In recent years, Adams gained recognition not just for his role in the local hit film Four Corners, but also for his steadfast dedication to community service. Happy: Brenton Geach with Turner and his son Wyatt in 2014. Picture: Brento Geach Nicholson explained that Adams was humble and devoted his life to helping others.

He adds: “Turner Adams, to me personally, was not given the recognition that he deserved, especially from the company that used him to drive this [youth] project.” Turner’s funeral service took place on an open field in Lavender Hill, near the Rise Above Development program, which he helped lead. Fam: Boet Shafiek Zeeman along with his dogter Asma. Picture: Supplied In Lavender Hill, many remember Adams as a compassionate mentor who encouraged others to choose positive paths.

Ralph Bouwers, a community worker, emphasised that wise elders like Turner are vital in conflict-ridden areas where the youth need guidance. He says: “In the shadows of conflict, elders' wisdom shines like a lantern. “Their lived experiences and hard-won insights can light the way for younger generations, navigating life's tumultuous journey.”

Photojournalist Brenton Geach, who has been capturing Turner’s story since they first met in 2003, shared that Turner was a well-informed individual who always stayed update on world events. Geach also pointed out that many who had taken advantage of Turner’s story over the years didn’t bother to attend his funeral. He explains: “I met him when he was in and out of jail. I visited him twice in Pollsmoor. I knew his mother very well.