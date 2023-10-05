Little Riley Valentine from Mitchells Plain had his birthday wish granted when he donated big packets of dog food to the Animal Welfare Shelter in Philippi where he volunteers. Riley, who has a big heart for the well-being of animals, did not want a fancy party for his 12th birthday, asking well-wishers to donate pet food instead.

This is his third birthday drive helping to raise funds and items for his furry friends. BIG HEART: Riley Valentine “I am happy that I could donate to the Animal Welfare Society again this year,” Riley told the Daily Voice. “I managed to get enough donations which were big packets and big tins of dog food.

“We dropped off the food on September 29, and they allowed us to greet the dogs and play with them in their cages.” GOOD job: Riley and sister Marley with donations He added: “I would like to do this every year, and I want to encourage other children to take care of their pets because they also have needs and feelings.” The Grade 6 learner at Seaview Primary School has aspirations of becoming a veterinarian at the Animal Welfare Society of SA and started his initiative, Cause for Paws, on his 10th birthday.